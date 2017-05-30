Stranded swimmer rescued from bank of Applegate River

Wilderville, Ore. – A young man experienced a “close call” while swimming across the Applegate River Monday, according to firefighters.
Rural Metro Fire said the swimmer successfully crossed the river once, but was unable to move after he arrived on the opposite bank.
According to rescuers, trauma did not appear to be a factor, but it appears cold water and fatigue played a role.
Firefighters said the water was “considerably deep and swift” at the popular location off Turtle Lane and Fish Hatchery Road in Josephine County.
In order to recover the stranded swimmer, rescuers said they outfitted him with a life jacket then escorted him across the river using ropes.
Once he was back on shore, he said he wasn’t injured and didn’t need to be transported to the hospital.
Rural Metro Fire said this incident “serves as another reminder that water is deep, swift and cold (despite the warm weather) and is catching people off-guard. RM strongly cautions all river-users to have fun in the water, but respect the potential hazards. So far, it is proving a bad idea to attempt to swim across the rivers, so please avoid doing so.