Student loan payments expected to resume in October

(CNN) – Tens of millions of borrowers with federal student loans will have to restart payments in October.

The Department of Education is clarifying that interest will resume September 1.

That’s roughly when the Biden Administration says its pandemic pause is set to end, unless the Supreme Court Rules on a separate loan case.

The debt ceiling bill bars President Joe Biden from another extension.

The DOE says it will reach out to borrowers with more information, and they can check the federal student aid website.

