Gov. Kotek appoints Medford native to Jackson County Circuit Court

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Gov. Tina Kotek announced today Sara Collins will be appointed to the Jackson County Circuit Court, effective immediately.

According to a press release, Collins will fill the vacancy created by Judge Joseph M. Charter’s retirement.

“Sara Collins is a talented lawyer with a passion for justice and public service,” Governor Kotek said. “In particular, Sara’s experience litigating juvenile cases with compassion and integrity will allow her to hit the ground running and serve her community well.”

Collins grew up in Jackson County and graduated from South Medford High School. After graduating from law school at the University of Oregon, she moved to Alaska to further her career. Collins returned to Oregon in 2004, spending 11 years as a public defender. In 2016, Collins entered private practice.

For the last six years, Collins has served on the board of directors for La Clinica. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Oregon State Bar’s Juvenile Law Section.

