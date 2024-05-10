Butte Falls Charter School Superintendent Dr. Phil Long on Open House

MEDFORD, Ore. — Butte Falls Charter School is holding an Open House next week to showcase what it offers to those interested in attending.

Butte Falls School District 91 Superintendent Dr. Phil Long joined Sunrise this morning to talk about the school, the Open House, and what it means for the community.

The Open House will take place next Thursday, May 16, from 6-8pm at the Butte Falls Elementary School location at 239 Main St, Butte Falls.

For more information, watch the interview above or visit www.buttefalls.k12.or.us.

