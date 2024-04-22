Calena Reeves + Wendy Tanner of Southern Oregon Swing Society on Swing Out

Posted by Ben Blake April 22, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Swing Out is just around the corner.

Southern Oregon Swing Society members Calena Reeves and Wendy Tanner joined anchor Marcus Veal on Sunrise this morning to talk about the upcoming community outreach event.

The Swing Out is happening May 3-5 at the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suite. It will feature dance workshops and classes with instructors from around the region, as well as group dances with music performed by local artists.

For more information, watch the full interview above or visit soswingout.org.

Ben Blake
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
