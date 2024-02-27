Sunrise Interview: Allee Gustafson on 22nd Wild and Scenic Film Festival

MEDFORD, Ore. — This morning on Sunrise we welcomed Allee Gustafson, Events & Volunteer Manager at KS Wild to talk about the 22nd Annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival is coming up April 12th in Ashland at the Historic Ashland Armory and April 14th at the Grants Pass Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1st.

The Festival is presented by KS Wild and Rogue Riverkeeper, and is the largest environmental film festival in Southern Oregon.

For the full interview, watch above.

Tickets will be available at siskiyoufilmfest.org.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.