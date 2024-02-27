Phoenix-Talent School District hosts first ever PTS Family Math Night

PHOENIX, Ore. — The Phoenix-Talent School District is hosting its first district-wide math night this evening and all PTS families in K-12 are invited.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:00 tonight (2/27/24) at Phoenix High School and will give parents the opportunity to learn about the resources to help their kids with math.

Representatives from iReady will be giving presentations about their online math tools designed to maximize student success. The district will also have carnival-style games and pizza at no cost, along with a raffle for a number of prizes including a brand-new iPad.

We spoke with Charlene Patten the Executive Assistant for Teaching & Learning at PTS who said, “A lot of our schools do family engagement nights, individually at their schools. This is the first time we’re all meeting at one school, which is the high school to just get together and have fun.”

Patten says there will also be an attendance competition between all of the district’s classes. Whoever has the best attendance at math night will win a class pizza party.

