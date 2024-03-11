Sunrise Interview: Southern Oregon Swing Society on St. Patty’s Dance

Posted by Ben Blake March 11, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Swing Society is holding its St. Patty’s Dance on Saturday, March 16th at the Ashland Hills Hotel.

This morning on NBC5 News at Sunrise, anchor Marcus Veal interviewed Calena Reeves and Wendy Tanner of the Southern Oregon Swing Society on the upcoming event.

The dance runs from 8pm to 10pm on Saturday, with a swing dance lesson from 7pm to 8pm prior to the dance. The drop in entry cost is $20, and $10 for youth.

For more, watch the full interview above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ben Blake
View More Posts
Ben Blake is a Producer/Reporter for NBC5 News. He’s a Klamath Falls native who graduated from Oregon State University with a Digital Communication degree. While at OSU, he was a producer and on-air talent at KBVR-TV and KBVR-FM. He also worked for PAC-12 Networks and OSU Athletics. In his free time, Ben likes to play just about any sport. He also plays the piano, guitar, and trumpet.
Skip to content