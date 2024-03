MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday (3/10/2024), Mount Ashland Ski Area had to close due to high sustained winds.

According to the mountain report on the Mount Ashland website, winds were reaching up to 30 miles per hours. This resulted in rocking chairs on the ski lifts and lowered visibility.

Staff say the bright side is that the mountain saw an additional three to seven inches of snow. For updates on closures and conditions, click here.

