Supply chain issues have consumers shopping early during Black Friday

(NBC) – Black Friday has arrived, and with deals dropping early this morning, the nation’s biggest shopping day is already in full swing.

This year, with the supply chain in crisis, more people are looking to check off their holiday gift lists earlier than ever.

With more than $5 billion already spent online on Thanksgiving Day, Friday morning stores large and small are hoping for a big Black Friday turnout.

They’re offering deep discounts on everything from TVs and electronics to home goods and fitness—in person and online.

But this year, the global supply chain backlog is threatening to delay deliveries or leave some shelves empty altogether.

Classic gifts like board games and Lincoln Logs could be in short supply as many of their smaller plastic pieces are stuck on cargo ships and trains.

The Mall of America is betting those delays will deliver a big turnout on Black Friday.

Still, with the pandemic is pushing more shoppers online. Retailers like Best Buy are rethinking how they get orders to your doorstep faster than ever.

In Eagan, Minnesota, one store’s retail space was downsized by more than half. The old space was converted to a warehouse all to meet the digital demand after customers click “buy.”

Behind the scenes, there are none of Santa’s elves, but dozens of pickers and packers rushing to turn your orders around, making sure the items on your wish list make it home in time for the holidays.