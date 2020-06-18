Supreme Court decision keeps DACA in place

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Supreme Court ruled President Trump cannot end legal protections for young immigrants.
DACA, or the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program, has allowed nearly 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” to stay in the United States and avoid deportation.
The president sought to end the program, calling it illegal.
With the Supreme Court ruling five to four that the federal government failed to give an adequate justification for ending DACA, it leaves the door open for the president to try again with a more detailed explanation.
DACA allows children of illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. if they were under 16 when their parents brought them here, and if they arrived by 2007.