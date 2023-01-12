Suspect accused of child sex abuse in Jackson County arrested

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A man accused of sexually abusing a child was apprehended in Klamath County.

Investigators said 32-year-old Jonathan Javier Montes was wanted on a felony charge of sex abuse for a crime committed against a child in Jackson County in 2020.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Service tracked down and arrested Montes in rural Chiloquin, Oregon.

As of Thursday afternoon, he was reportedly lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transport to Jackson County.