Suspect arrested after pursuits in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A suspect was arrested for leading deputies on several chases through Klamath County.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, just after midnight Sunday, deputies saw a 1998 Dodge pickup traveling on Crater Lake Parkway near South 6th Street.
The deputies initiated a pursuit but backed off for safety reasons when the pickup approached the downtown Klamath Falls area.
Deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later and initiated a second pursuit on Foothills Boulevard through a suburban area. However, they were forced to call off the chase once again.
Shortly thereafter, a third pursuit started southbound on Highway 39 toward Merrill. After reaching speeds approaching 95 miles-per-hour, the driver tried to cross a ditch and got stuck south of Chin Road.
KCSO said the driver got out and ran from the scene, but he was tracked down with the aid of K9 Bullitt. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Daniel Olane, was arrested in a field. He was found wet and covered with dirt and cow manure.
Olane was charged with attempting to elude in a vehicle and on foot, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and possession of methamphetamine.