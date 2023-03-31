Suspect arrested after siphoning gas led to 6 car fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police arrested a man after he set himself and equipment on fire, early this month.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Christopher Devine was arrested.

He’s been charged with first degree criminal mischief and six counts in the second degree.

Police said a camera caught him trying to siphon gas from a car on Fisher Avenue, off Biddle Road, and accidentally set himself and 6 cars on fire.

MPD said an estimated $107,000 worth of damage was caused.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.