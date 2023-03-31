Suspect arrested after siphoning gas led to 6 car fire in Medford

Posted by Zack Larsen March 30, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police arrested a man after he set himself and equipment on fire, early this month.

On Tuesday, 46-year-old Christopher Devine was arrested.

He’s been charged with first degree criminal mischief and six counts in the second degree.

Police said a camera caught him trying to siphon gas from a car on Fisher Avenue, off Biddle Road, and accidentally set himself and 6 cars on fire.

MPD said an estimated $107,000 worth of damage was caused.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Zack Larsen
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Zachary Larsen grew up in Surprise, Arizona. He graduated from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism. At ASU, Zack interned at Arizona Sports 98.7FM and Softball America. During his Junior year, Zack joined the ASU Sports Bureau. He covered the Fiesta Bowl, the Phoenix Open and major basketball tournaments. Zack enjoys working out, creative writing, music, and rooting for his ASU Sun Devils.
Skip to content