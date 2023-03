LAKE COUNTY, Ore.– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office seized 35 firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition from two properties in Christmas Valley.

According to the sheriff’s office, two search warrants were served on Buffalo Wells Road that led to the arrest of two men.

They were charged with possession of firearms, methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms among others.

