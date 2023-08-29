Suspect arrested after stabbing stranger walking with 6-year-old child

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police Department says a woman was arrested after stabbing a man walking with a six year old family member down the street Tuesday morning.

According to police, Marjan Ezzati, 32, walked up to the man and child, started making “nonsensical” statements, and then stabbed the man in the hip. Police say the suspect and victim did not know each other before this incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The six year old was not injured.

Ezzati initially walked away but was located a short distance away by police officers.

Ezzati was arrested and booked into Jackson County Jail for assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

