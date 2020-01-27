Suspect arrested after White City pursuit receives more charges

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A suspect arrested after a car chase with police is now facing more charges.
The chase began on the evening of January 24, 2020, in Brownsboro, and unincorporated community in Jackson County off Highway 140. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they tried to pull over a blue Subaru, but the car sped away. Deputies deployed spike strips, but the car continued into White City.
Police backed off but continued the pursuit onto Highway 62 where the Subaru hit an oncoming vehicle head-on. The crash sent the vehicle into another, leading to a three-car collision.
There weren’t any major injuries in the crash.
The suspect was arrested as he tried to get out of the Subaru. He was later identified as 37-year-old Joseph Brandon Guyette of White City.
Guyette was originally lodged in the Jackson County Jail for a parole violation and attempting to elude an officer.
On January 27, Guyette received additional charges for reckless driving, animal abuse, and four counts of third-degree assault.