Proposal could lift alcohol ban in Ashland’s Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – Alcohol may soon be allowed in Lithia Park under special circumstances.
Ashland’s Parks and Rec director told NBC5 News he’s presenting parks commissioners with a potential plan to allow alcohol for limited special events through a permit.
It’s currently banned in Ashland’s signature park, in all cases.
The discussion begins on January 27, 2020, at the Parks Commission’s regular 7:00 p.m. meeting.
Parks Director Michael Black said the soonest alcohol could be allowed would be this spring.