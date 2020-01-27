Home
Proposal could lift alcohol ban in Ashland’s Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. – Alcohol may soon be allowed in Lithia Park under special circumstances.

Ashland’s Parks and Rec director told NBC5 News he’s presenting parks commissioners with a potential plan to allow alcohol for limited special events through a permit.

It’s currently banned in Ashland’s signature park, in all cases.

The discussion begins on January 27, 2020, at the Parks Commission’s regular 7:00 p.m. meeting.

Parks Director Michael Black said the soonest alcohol could be allowed would be this spring.

