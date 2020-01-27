Suspects found with 8 pounds of meth, Klamath Falls police say

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Police say they’ve shut down a major methamphetamine supplier in Klamath County.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said on January 25, 2020, Oregon State Police stopped a vehicle on Merrill Pit Road near Highway 39 just north of the Oregon-California border.
When police searched the vehicle, they reportedly found eight pounds of methamphetamine.
The driver of the vehicle, 50-year-old Tracy Anne Witcraft, and her passenger, 51-year-old Ronald James Collman, were arrested for possession and distribution of meth.
Local police said they, along with DEA agents, searched the suspects’ apartment on Broad Street in Klamath Falls and found a smaller amount of meth along with other evidence “pertaining to large-scale methamphetamine distribution in Klamath Falls.”