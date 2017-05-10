Suspect arrested for alleged murder of Happy Camp man

Siskiyou County, Calif. – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of Benjamin Arthur Camarena.
The body of Camarena was found in the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on May 4 by a fisherman. The Happy Camp man had been missing since April 14, 2017.
Ever since Camarena’s body was found, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said they treated the case as a homicide.
Deputies said on May 9 at around 7:40 p.m., 24-year-old Happy Camp resident Dakota Michael Bearquiver was arrested in connection with Camarena’s death.
Bearquiver was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and intimidating/dissuading a witness of a crime.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “I would again like to extend our sincere condolences, thoughts, and prayers to the family and friends of Mr. Camarena in the aftermath of his tragic death. They have suffered untold grief and uncertainty during this ordeal and it is a positive development that this arrest was made because it provides some answers to the family about Benjamin’s disappearance.”
Anyone with further information about this case is urged to contact the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office at 530-841-2900.