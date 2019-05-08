Suspect arrested for encouraging child sex abuse

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man was arrested for allegedly encouraging the sexual abuse of children.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said Anthony Brian Soules was arrested on May 8, 2019 following an interview with police. He was booked into the Josephine County Jail on ten counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree.
This isn’t the first time Soules was arrested for similar charges.
On November 27, 2017, a citizen came forward with concerns about Soules, also known as “Big Daddy.” The citizen was worried about Soules contacting juvenile girls online.
Police investigated the complaint and arrested Soules a few days later at a residence in the 300 block of East Park Street in Grants Pass. He was booked on one charge of luring a minor and one charge of the online sexual corruption of a minor.
He pleaded guilty to one charge of online sexual corruption of a minor in May 2018. He was ordered to serve 18 months in prison but was given credit for time served.
There were concerns Soules may have contacted other girls via social media platforms, including Craigslist and Facebook.
Anyone with further information about Soules’ alleged activity is asked to call police.