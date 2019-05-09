TV ads for prescription drugs to include prices

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Television ads for prescription medication will soon add an important detail: the cost.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Wednesday that drug makers will be required to disclose the list price for medications on all TV ads.
It will only apply to drugs that cost more than $35 for a month’s supply or usual course of therapy. But, the ads will also mention that the price may different for those with health insurance.
The new ads with the list prices are expected to begin airing in a couple of months.