California firearms trafficking raid

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KNBC) – The Los Angeles Police Department seized a veritable armory of weapons from a Los Angeles, California home Wednesday.
Aerial footage reveals scores of rifles and pistols laid in large piles in the driveway of a home located in Holmby Hills, one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
An LAPD spokesperson said the firearms were part of a joint LAPD-ATF f investigation into firearms trafficking.
A search warrant was served early Wednesday and the weapons were seized in connection with that investigation.
It was not clear if the firearms violated federal or state law.
Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said there was no threat to the public.
At least one truck was in the driveway into which the firearms could be loaded for removal and cataloging.