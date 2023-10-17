Suspect arrested for homicide connected to 4 year missing person case

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Ore. – A Northern California man is being charged with homicide after police say he is responsible for the disappearance of Redding woman Danielle Bisnell.

According to the Redding Police Department, 65-year-old Erick Eugene Card was arrested Tuesday, October 10, in connection to Bisnell’s disappearance four years ago.

Police say card picked Bisnell up at a Redding 7-eleven in December of 2019 with plans to drive her to Oregon.

Based on evidence, police believe Card murdered Bisnell in Siskiyou County a few days later, though her body has never been found.

Card was arrested at his home in Chico last week.

He is now in Siskiyou County Jail facing homicide charges.

Police say Card has a history of trying to befriend women under the influence at gas stations.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.