GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after pulling a knife on an employee at Caveman RV.

According to Grants Pass Police, Jesse Dart, 43, pulled a knife during a confrontation with an employee. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Dart was booked into Josephine County Jail for assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

