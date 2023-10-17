Zuberi Trial Pushed to December

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore-The trial for a Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a woman and locking her inside a makeshift cell will start in December.

Negasi Zuberi’s original trial date was set for today, but it has since been delayed because his attorney asked for a continuance, Zuberi faces charges of felony kidnapping and transporting a woman with sexual intent from Seattle to his home in Klamath Falls.

The new trial date is set for December 12 at 9am

