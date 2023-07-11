Suspect arrested for Medford burglary streak

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police have made an arrest in a string of recent Medford business burglaries.

The Medford Police Department said it arrested 38-year-old Gregory Berry and charged him with several crimes including burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

Police said Berry recently burglarized Sharp’s Deli, Smokin’ Deals, and Jalapeños Taco Shop.

MPD knows Berry well and said he is already facing charges in other burglary cases already going through the court system.

The owner of Sharp’s Deli told us Monday she isn’t sure if she will be able to reopen following the weekend break-in.

