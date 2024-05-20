Woman speaks out after ex-husband found dead in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A woman is speaking out after her ex-husband was found dead in Klamath County.

Ted Foltz-Tipton, 53, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a rural area about 11 miles North of Bonanza this past Wednesday afternoon.

Born and raised in Salem and Keizer, Foltz-Tipton was living on two acres in the Bly Mountain area purchased by his oldest daughter when he was facing homelessness.

He leaves behind three children and five grandchildren.

His ex-wife, Melissa Lucas of Salem spoke with NBC 5 News.

According to Lucas, both of his dogs were also shot, one did not survive.

She says he was an old cowboy who loved his animals.

He lived off the grid so he didn’t work like a regular job. He would just build things. Like the grocery store, he built them a bunch of tables and would trade for food. He just lived day to day and he loved his animals so much and that was his life was his three horses and his dogs.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active homicide investigation and asks anyone with information to call investigators at 541-850-5380.

No arrests have been made yet.

