Suspect arrested in Josephine County shooting investigation

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A suspect was arrested in connection with a Grants Pass shooting.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said just after noon on April 25, a Honda Odyssey drove onto a property along Cloverlawn Drive. 40-year-old Tung Ming Chen allegedly started shooting at the vehicle.
Multiple rounds were fired at the minivan, some of them hitting a dog inside. The vehicle drove off and was later dropped off at a tire store.
Deputies returned to the Cloverlawn Drive property and found evidence corroborating the victim’s story. After that, they arrested Chen for numerous charges, including attempted murder, unlawful use of a firearm and animal abuse.
The sheriff’s office said the property was searched and detectives found about 225 pounds of processed marijuana, over 3,000 marijuana plants, butane honey oil, cash, and equipment related to butane honey oil production.