OSP seeks suspects who drove through Little Applegate River

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Police are asking for help identifying several people who were seen driving up and down the ecologically sensitive Little Applegate River.

Oregon State Police said the vehicles were crawling through the river in four-wheel-drive vehicles, winching themselves up and around impassible locations.

The Little Applegate River is the last tributary before meeting the Applegate Dam and is an essential habitat for salmon.

According to OSP, possible charges include criminal mischief, placing offensive substances in waters, and committing unlawful damage with a Class II ATV.

OSP added a license plate caught on camera is not currently useful in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call OSP’s TIP line at 1-800-452-7888.

