Suspect eludes police, crashes vehicle in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man with a history of arrests in Jackson County was taken into custody once again after he allegedly led police on a chase and crashed a vehicle through a fence.
The Medford Police Department said on June 19, they tried to pull over a 2000 BMW at about 8:00 in the morning. However, the vehicle eluded officers and ended up crashing into a fence in the 3400 block of Ford Drive in Medford. The driver ran from the scene on foot, jumping fences along the way.
According to police, they were eventually able to capture the driver—later identified as 30-year-old Zenaido Quinonez—in the 3000 block of Gary Drive. Quinonez had a warrant out for his arrest for a parole violation.
Records show Quinonez has been arrested at least seven times since December 2013. “He is now getting re-acquainted with the interior of Jackson County Jail,” MPD said.