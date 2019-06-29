Suspect in court after allegedly stealing believed dead Mouseketeer’s car

PHOENIX, Ore. — Nearly a year after the former Disney Mouseketeer vanished, two people have been arrested not in connection with his death but in connection with his stolen car.
Former Mouseketeer and Phoenix resident, Dennis Day, was last seen walking down his driveway last summer saying he was going to visit friends. His car was later found along the coast with two people inside who police said were unfamiliar to Day.
Lori Declusin and Wanda Garcia were arrested this week and both charged with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felony theft nearly a year after their alleged crime.
According to court documents, the pair knowingly stole Dennis Day and husband Henry Caswell’s car on July 19th, 2018. A body was found inside Day’s Phoenix home in April. While DNA results were inconclusive, Day’s family said it was him.
OSP has told NBC5 News they believe foul play is involved.
Lori Declusin was released on her own recognizance after a public defender pleaded “not guilty” on her behalf on Thursday. Friday, Wanda Garcia pleaded “not guilty” but was kept in jail on $20,000 bail because of her extensive criminal record.
“This is something that’s really not my character at all,” Garcia said in court.
To date, no one has been charged in Day’s disappearance or death.
No one has ever been publicly named a suspect.
