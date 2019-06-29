Home
IVFD looking for help to rebuild fire station

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — The Illinois Valley Fire District is rebuilding one of its fire stations and it needs your help.

IVFD is rebuilding fire station six on Takilma Road in Cave Junction. They’re asking anyone in the community to come and help rebuild with them.

“If some of the community wanted to come help us while we’re doing this project, that would be great,” said Illinois Valley Fire District Public Information Officer Ned Booth. “It’s great, every person is great to come and help.”

They’re doing things like replacing the doors to fit new fire trucks and adding insulation.

If you want to help you can call Ned Booth at 541-539-6356.

