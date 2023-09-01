Suspect in custody after Active Shooter incident in Chiloquin

Chiloquin, Ore — Residents of Chiloquin were told to ‘shelter in place’ Thursday afternoon following reports of an active shooter in downtown Chiloquin.

According to Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber,

“Shortly after 2pm this afternoon, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a report from a woman that a man had walked into her house with a rifle.

At 4:18pm, a report was received that a vehicle window had just been shot out by a man matching the description of the earlier incident. Within minutes more calls were received through 911 of a man walking through Chiloquin occasionally firing at vehicles and buildings and pointing a rifle at people. As additional law enforcement resources responded, Chiloquin area schools were placed on lockdown and an emergency alert was sent out for the Chiloquin area east of US Highway 97 advising everyone to shelter in place.

Roadways into downtown Chiloquin were blocked off. A caller reported that the armed man had entered the Community Center and then was seen shortly afterwards behind the building still in possession of a rifle. The man was challenged by Sheriff’s Office deputies who were attempting to close the distance to his last known location. After dropping the rifle, he ran into thick brush by the Williamson River and was then observed swimming across to a residential area. The suspect, Brian Mason, was located inside of a residence after being tracked by his wet footprints. He was taken into custody and he had already changed into dry clothing. Wet clothing evidence was located inside of the house. After positive identification was made he was transported and lodged at the Klamath County Detention Center.”