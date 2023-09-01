MEDFORD, Ore. – Today is International Overdose Awareness Day a time for those who lost someone to a drug overdose to commemorate.

And for local non- profits like Max’s Mission, it’s a day to spread awareness on how to prevent overdose deaths.

Drug overdose remains to be one of the most prevalent issues all over the world and the Rogue Valley is no exception.

Staff at Max’s Mission say that the issue isn’t new but changes form and these days it’s fentanyl at the forefront.

The non-profit is holding an event today in Klamath Falls with speakers to spread awareness and distribute items like Naloxone kits which they say saves lives.

They also say that you never know who might be struggling with drug addiction and abuse.

Max’s Mission’s Executive Director, Julia Pinsky said, “people are very good at covering up their drug use and people tend to think ‘oh, it’s those kinds of people out there and it’s not us it doesn’t affect me’ and what I always say is that it does affect you, you just don’t know that it’s affecting you.”

The event today also serves to act as a memorial for those who lost their lives to drug overdose.

People were welcome to bring photographs of passed loved ones or briefly speak about their experiences.

A similar event will be held at Hawthorne Park in Medford next Saturday, September 9th.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.