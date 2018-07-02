Suspect in custody after fatal knife attack in Del Norte County

KLAMATH, Calif. – A murder suspect is behind bars, accused of stabbing a man to death in Klamath, California.
The Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of July 1, they received a 911 call from a man who said another man was trying to break into his home on Gensaw Road. That man was reportedly armed with a knife.
While police were in the process of responding to the call, the suspect entered the home and assaulted the caller with the knife, DNCSO said. When a deputy and officer arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead.
According to deputies, the suspect—18-year-old Blaze Thomas Breslin—was located and placed under arrest. He was booked into the Del Norte County Jail on a murder charge.
Police provided no further information about this case.