Midland man completes star spangled art

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A follow-up on a story NBC5 News first brought to you back in June…
A Klamath Falls man has completed a big salute to the men and women of Kingsley Field, and the 173rd Fighter Wing.
Retired Air Force veteran Mike Kiser finished hand painting the 36 by 24 foot U.S. flag on top of his outbuilding Friday.
The effort took nearly 3 months.
“I did it for the base, these guys and what they do.” Explains Kiser. “And the training that they have to go through.”
Kiser understands that training, having spent 20 years in the Air Force flying C-141 Starlifters, and E-3 AWACS aircraft.
Kiser visited the base Friday to show off his work. “Within about a minute, we had 7 or 8 pilots standing around, looking at the photo of my work.”
But, Kiser believes the best view of the flag may come from the cockpit of an F-15. “Those pilots were going nuts over this, and said they were going to be flying by and looking at it – and I’m hoping that they do that today.”
Senior Master Sergeant Jennifer Shirar says that’s a strong possibility. “They’ve been told that it’s out there, so they’re definitely looking for it – they’re going to keep their eyes peeled, and hopefully maybe be able to say ‘hi’ as they fly over.”
Kiser and his wife Lian had set a deadline of July Fourth for completion of the project.
Shirar says the 173rd appreciates the effort. “This is such a fantastic thing – and it really indicates the kind of community that we live in.”
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.