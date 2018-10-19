Suspect in Key Bank robbery in custody

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– A suspect is in custody after the Key Bank on Williams Highway had been robbed on Thursday.
45-year-old Gabriel Suiter was arrested by Grants Pass Department of Public Safety after video surveillance from the bank and nearby businesses provided police with a lead.
The police reports say surveillance video from businesses showed the suspect fleeing the area on a scooter before police could arrive. According to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, police responded to the bank after a hold up alarm was triggered.
Suiter was taken into custody without incident and has been lodged in the Josephine County Jail. Suiter was also wanted on a warrant for a bank robbery that occurred at the Umpqua Bank on NE F street in May of this year. He is pending trial for the previous case.
Suiter was also determined to be the suspect in the theft of a vehicle from Fairgrounds Towing. The vehicle was recovered and Suiter is being lodged on that charge as well. He also had methamphetamine on his person at the time of arrest and will be lodged on that charge as well.
His charges in include robbery in the second degree, theft in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance – Meth.
Anyone with further information on this case is asked to call the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, Investigation unit, at 541-450-6260.
