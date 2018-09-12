Suspect jailed after ax incident at Klamath Falls bank

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A suspect is in custody following a bizarre incident at a Klamath Falls bank Wednesday afternoon.
Witnesses say the man smashed an ATM machine outside of Chase Bank with an axe at about 2:pm.
Witnesses say he then briefly entered, and then left the bank.
The suspect led more than a dozen police cars on a low speed chase until he pulled over about 35 miles north of Klamath Falls on Highway 97.
The suspect told 911 that he was a high ranking Navy official, and that the police did not have the authority to pull him over.
