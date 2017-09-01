Suspect tries bribing Siskiyou County Sheriff

Yreka, Calif. – More than a dozen suspects were taken into custody during a sweep in northern California Thursday.
It all started when Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey said someone tried to bribe him.
He said Chi Meng Yang approached him and offered one million dollars in exchange for help with an interstate marijuana operation.
“I was surprised,” Sheriff Lopey told NBC5 News. “I was very concerned and I decided to contact the U.S. Attorney.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the F.B.I. stepped in and asked Lopey to step up.
He explained, “Over a period of time, I had a series of meetings because they asked me to go ahead and cooperate with the suspect.” It was a series of meetings where cash payments were discussed.
Sheriff Lopey said it was all part of the suspect’s plan to strengthen the illegal marijuana trade.
“I think that some people believe that they can influence official decisions and actions because of the multi-million dollar nature of the industry and just the amount of money they can offer to others to entice them to do things that promote their illegal businesses,” Sheriff Lopey said.
While the sheriff says the situation was stressful, he’s happy to do his part to protect Siskiyou County.
“Undercover operations are sometimes difficult and emotionally draining because you get to know the people involved,” Sheriff Lopey explaned. “And you’re engaged in evidence gathering activity and you get to know people and you develop a report with them. But the bottom line is, no matter how you personally feel about people, you’re obligated, you have to enforce the law.”
In addition to the arrests made in Thursday’s sweep, law enforcement officials seized more than 1,100 illegal marijuana plants and about 50 pounds of processed marijuana.
Sheriff Lopey said it’s possible information gathered in this investigation may lead to future arrests in California and other states.