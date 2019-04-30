Home
Two killed, four injured in UNC campus shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Medical personnel confirmed two people are dead and four injured in the wake of a shooting on the University of North Carolina’s Charlotte campus.

Charlotte, North Carolina NBC affiliate WCNC reports the shooter was a student.

One suspect is reportedly in custody.

Of the four people injured, two sustained life-threatening injuries. The others were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It’s not clear whether the injured people were students.

The shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. local time Tuesday near the Kennedy building. The campus was placed on lockdown as students and faculty were urged to find a safe location.

This is a breaking story. For the latest updates, visit NBC Charlotte (WCNC).

