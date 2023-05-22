Suspected drunk driver arrested in Coos County

BARVIEW, Ore. – The Coos County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested for drunk driving Sunday after speeding and crossing into oncoming traffic in Barview.

According to police, Heriberto Morado Ledesma, 36, was driving a red Nissan car when an officer saw him speeding and crossing lanes of traffic.

Deputies stopped Ledesma near Miluk Road, saying he showed signs of impairment.

An investigation revealed his Blood Alcohol Content was .19%. The legal limit in the state of Oregon is .08 percent, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Heriberto was issued a citation for driving under the influence and released to a sober adult.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.