Suspected explosive devices mailed to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, others

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Four apparent explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, investor George Soros and CNN headquarters in New York City are linked.
A photo shows one of the suspected explosive devices intercepted by law enforcement officials today.
Two of the devices, one addressed to Clinton’s Chappaqua, New York home and one to Obama in Washington, D.C., were intercepted by the U.S. Secret Service. Neither Clinton nor Obama received the packages and was not at risk of receiving them because of screening procedures.
Law enforcement officials say at least three of the packages were nearly identical, the signature on the packages is almost exactly the same, if not the same, and the packages have a return address that belongs to Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Police are also investigating a possible suspicious package at Representative Schultz’s Sunrise, Florida office.