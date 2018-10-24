More cougar sightings reported in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are once again notifying the public about cougar sightings in the City of Ashland.
According to the Ashland Police Department, there have been two cougar sightings near Safeway and the downtown fire station over the last few days.
If you see one of the big cats, call 541-488-2211 and report it so police can monitor the situation and be fully informed.
The Oregon Department of Fish and wildlife has the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf