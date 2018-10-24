Kitten glued to Oregon road

SALEM, Ore. (KGW) – A kitten stuck in the middle of a road—her paws glued to the pavement—was rescued by an alert driver and now has a forever home.
During his commute, Chuck Hawley saw cars weaving to avoid something on the road, their tires just missing the object. After a truck swerved past the object, he saw the silhouette of what he described as a “kitten emoji.”
Sticky is her name. She’s 5-8 weeks old and weighs 1.3 pounds.
Hawley slammed on his brakes, stopped traffic, and put his hazard warning lights on. He ignored drivers honking at him while he approached the kitten, which was shaking like a leaf.
“She was meowing and not very happy,” said Hawley, who went to work carefully peeling her paws off the pavement.
