Suspects arrested for attempted bank heist

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police arrested a young man and his suspected getaway driver for allegedly trying to rob a Medford bank Tuesday.
The Medford Police Department said just after 10:00 a.m. on September 10, a robbery was reported at Banner Bank on East McAndrews Road.
An investigation revealed the suspect gave a note to a teller demanding cash. However, the suspect took the note back after being questioned by the teller and fled without getting any money.
A witness told police they saw the suspect run from the bank and jump into a dark-colored Chrysler 300 which was parked near Corona Avenue.
Shortly after the attempted robbery, the US Bank on Court Street told officers a male had been in their bank earlier in the morning showing suspicious behavior. He left without talking to a teller, but surveillance video captured the vehicle he was associated with.
At 1:26 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect’s vehicle was found in the 4500 block of South Pacific Highway in Phoenix. The man associated with the vehicle was determined to be the alleged getaway driver, police said. He was identified as 30-year-old David Lee Martin Jr.
After identifying the other suspect as 18-year-old Charles Frasier-Lindsey, police found him at his home on Gebhard Road in Central Point. He was arrested without incident.
Because investigators couldn’t confirm if a weapon—or the threat of a weapon—was used in this case, robbery charges could not apply. Both suspects were subsequently charged with two counts of attempted theft in the first degree.