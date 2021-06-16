Home
Suspects arrested for Grants Pass burglary, assaults

Suspects arrested for Grants Pass burglary, assaults

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Clintton Wayne Theall (left) and Keith Allen Fullbright (right)

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Grants Pass.

Police said on May 15, 29-year-old Keith Allen Fullbright held a man at gunpoint and threatened to shoot him at the Grants Pass Motel 6 while 32-year-old Clinton Wayne Theall hit a sleeping woman in the face with a gun. The suspects then left the hotel and fled to Roseburg on a stolen motorcycle.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said investigators determined the incident was isolated and didn’t pose a threat to the community.

Fullbright and Theall were arrested in Roseburg on June 7 for numerous charges including robbery, assault, and burglary.

Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »