Suspects arrested for Grants Pass burglary, assaults

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Grants Pass.
Police said on May 15, 29-year-old Keith Allen Fullbright held a man at gunpoint and threatened to shoot him at the Grants Pass Motel 6 while 32-year-old Clinton Wayne Theall hit a sleeping woman in the face with a gun. The suspects then left the hotel and fled to Roseburg on a stolen motorcycle.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said investigators determined the incident was isolated and didn’t pose a threat to the community.
Fullbright and Theall were arrested in Roseburg on June 7 for numerous charges including robbery, assault, and burglary.
Anyone with further information is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.