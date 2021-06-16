Siskiyou Co. extends state of emergency for illegal pot grows

SISKIYOU CO., Ca.- Siskiyou County is continuing its state of emergency regarding illegal pot grows.
The Board of Supervisors voted to extend the order last night. Sheriff Jeremiah Larue says every 90 days the board re-visits the declaration and can vote to continue it.
According to Larue, the order recognizes that both the community and county officials are aware of and working against the growing issue of illegal marijuana sites. But he says they may soon make changes to the order to recognize the public health and safety threats of these illegal grow sites.
“The chemicals, the pesticides, the herbicides, and also we want to make it a little more robust to talk about the fire dangers we are seeing with these unpermitted structures,” he explained. There is no set timeline for when those changes may take place.
