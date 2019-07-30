Suspects arrested for illicit marijuana, BHO operation

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Detectives busted a “black market” marijuana cultivation operation in the Gold Hill area.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of July 30, they served search warrants at two properties in the 600 block of Upper River Road across the river from the Gold Hill Sports Park.
According to detectives, they found illegal indoor and outdoor grow operations with more than 1,000 plants. In addition, a butane honey oil lab was found at the location. This type of lab enables the production of concentrated cannabis oil.
During the search, two suspects were arrested. They were identified as 66-year-old Michael Glen Newmann and 38-year-old Joshua Joe Carey. They did not have any licenses or permits to grow marijuana for recreational, commercial, or medical purposes.
Newmann and Carey were lodged in the Jackson County Jail on various charges connected to what the sheriff’s office calls a “black market” marijuana operation.