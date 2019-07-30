Siskiyou county hiker rescued via horseback

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – An injured hiker was rescued from a remote area of southern Siskiyou County over the weekend.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on the morning of July 28, they responded to a report of a man who hurt his knee and was unable to walk in the Toad Lake area east of Mt. Shasta.
Unable to reach the area with a patrol vehicle, a deputy came across a camper who volunteered his two horses for the rescue operation.
The deputy and the camper rode the horses to the lake, where they found the injured hiker. He was transported on horseback to a parking lot below the trail.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said, “The injured but grateful citizen was eventually able to leave the area when reunited with his vehicle and he chose to seek medical attention for his injured knee on his own. This was a good case of ‘team work’ between an innovative deputy and a thoughtful citizen, whose ‘old fashion [sic] but effective’ solution to a challenging situation, with the help of two good horses, resulted in a happy ending to this important rescue mission.”